When Kareena Kapoor Khan Made The First Move On Saif Ali Khan In Their Love Story: "I Take Full Credit"

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples in town.

Their relationship bloomed on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. Though the film tanked at the box office, it brought these lovebirds together, and the rest is history.

In a throwback interview with Niranjan Iyer, which has resurfaced again, Kareena shared how she took the first initiative in her relationship with Saif.

She said, "I knew I had to push the right buttons because Saif wasn't the type to make the first move. He's quite reserved and has this British sense of restraint."

Furthermore, the actress revealed that Saif was quite taken aback by her confession. He was shocked and kept on asking her, "Why?"

Kareena shared her response to his bewilderment.

She said, "I'm not sure if he thought he was lucky or simply shocked but it all worked out beautifully in the end. I take full credit for starting things."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dated for a long time, before getting married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons, Taimur was born in 2016, while Jeh was born in 2021.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan had a horrific incident at his Bandra residence, where he was attacked by an intruder during a burglary attempt.

He was stabbed six times, and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He is now back home, recuperating. His family is safe too.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan had The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again released in theatres, last year.

No further updates on her releases this year have been officially confirmed.