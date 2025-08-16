Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Wish For Her "Darling Husband" Saif Ali Khan: "To Our Lion"

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, had the quirkiest birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan as she took to social media to share a post.

Sharing an image of a lion, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "To our Lion...Happy birthday, darling husband...SAKP."

Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan Attack Earlier This Year

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an unidentified person at his Mumbai residence. He suffered injuries in his spine, neck, and hands after a fight broke out between the actor and the two. Saif Ali Khan underwent a 2.5-hour neurosurgery along with a plastic surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Opening Up About The Attack

In a sit-down conversation with Barkha Dutt, Kareena Kapoor said, "We still haven't come to terms with it 100%, at least I haven't. Just the fear... I was very anxious in the first couple of months, and it was difficult to sleep and get back to normalcy. The memory fades more and more; it's there in your gut, it will always be there. It's like death; when you lose someone, you never really get over it. The memory fades day by day, and that's when the healing sets in.

"It's wrong to put that stress on them. It's been a tough journey to manoeuvre from anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife, because at the same time, my husband was stabbed. I'm happy, blessed and thankful to god," she added.

"We're stronger as a unit. I hope my boys will grow up to be a different kind of resilient because they've seen their father being attacked. My little one still says, 'My father is Iron Man and he can take over anyone'. So, in our eyes, Saif is Iron Man. Trauma will make them a different kind of man," Kareena concluded.

Saif Ali Khan Work

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in The Jewel Thief with Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta.

Recently, Priyadarshan announced one of his upcoming projects featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, titled Haiwaan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's last film in 2024 was Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. She next had Meghna Gulzar's Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In A Nutshell

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Kareena Kapoor Khan had a funny yet heartfelt birthday post for him on social media.