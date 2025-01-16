Saif Ali Khan Attacked With Knife At Home, Suffers Injuries Close To Spine

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder, who barged into his Mumbai home in the early hours of January 16. The incident took place around 2.30 am on Thursday. The actor is currently undergoing a surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger now, the hospital staff confirmed.

This morning, Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif underwent a 2.5 hour neurosurgery. The plastic surgery is still going on. A report on the status of the actor is awaited.

An FIR against the intruder has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station. An intruder sneaked into Saif Ali Khan's house while he was sleeping.

A scuffle broke out between the actor and the intruder after he attempted to barge in, confirmed the police. Later, the intruder stabbed Saif Ali Khan six times and fled the crime scene.

Two of the six stab wounds are deep, and near the spine, said the statement from Lilavati Hospital.

Three attendants, who work at Saif Ali Khan's house, are being interrogated by the police.

Mumbai Crime Branch has been tasked with the responsibility of a parallel investigation.

Crime Branch has formed 7 teams to search for the suspect. A team is scanning the CCTV footage for clues. Three teams have left for different areas of Mumbai. A team will go out of Mumbai in search of the suspect.

An official statement has been issued by Saif Ali Khan's team. It read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It's a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Kareena Kapoor's team also shared a similar statement, adding that the rest of the family is doing fine.

It read, “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital said, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in to the hospital around 3.30 am.

Saif Ali Khan was operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons were in Switzerland for the New Year holidays, and returned to Mumbai last week.