Kiara Advani's <i>War 2</i> Bikini Scene Trimmed By 9 Seconds, Censor Board Asks To Tone Down Sensual Imagery

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, was asked to make some edits ahead of its release on the eve of the Independence Day. Among other things, Kiara Advani's bikini scene was chopped off by 9 seconds after the Central Borad Of Certification (CBFC) directed to tone down sensual imagery by 50 percent, as per a Bollywood Hungama report.

What's Happening

Kiara Advani's bikini scene became the talking point after the song Aava Jaava released.

The song gave substantial screen time to showcase Kiara Advani's bikini moves.

As per reports, the CBFC didn't mention the bikini scene categorically. But the scene, reportedly, was trimmed by 9 seconds.

An industry insider further revealed to the portal that it was the Revising Committee (RC), not the Examining Committee (EC), that gave War 2 its clearance.

The source noted, "It is possible that the EC must have asked for many changes, which must have prompted War 2 makers to approach the RC."

The insider further explained, "The Presiding Officer of the RC was Padma Shri Ramesh Patange. He is known to clear those films for which the EC has had reservations. Last year, he had cleared the controversial film Hamare Baraah and also Vedaa. The latter also had faced issues with the EC after which the RC cleared the film, albeit with changes."

About War 2

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR collaborated for a film. The trailer promises an action-packed extravaganza with some philosohical musings.

Hrihik Roshan shared an adorable post from the last day of the shoot on Instagram. An excerpt from his long note read, "Felt a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!" The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, mostly known for his romantic films.

The film will release in theatres on August 14.