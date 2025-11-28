Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Name Their Daughter Saraayah. Read Post

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their firstborn—a daughter—on July 16. On Friday, the Shershaah couple announced their daughter's name through a joint Instagram post.​

The couple named their daughter Saraayah. They have not explained the meaning of the name, but it reportedly means "princess" or "noble lady."​

The post included a glimpse of little Saraayah. The photo shared by Sidharth and Kiara showed their palms holding their little one's sock-clad feet.

The caption read, "From our prayers to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah."

Pregnancy and Wedding Announcements

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy on February 28 with a joint post featuring a pair of baby socks, captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

They announced the baby's arrival with this post: "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara."

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Recent Work

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in War 2. Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. He was also seen in Yodha, which was a flop at the box office.