New Mother Kiara Advani Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: "Burnout Helps No One In Any Industry"

After Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani has shared her thoughts on the eight-hour work debate. The actress, who welcomed her daughter Saraayah with Sidharth Malhotra in July, admitted that burnout is an unrewarding experience. She also shared three key mantras to keep it at bay.

Kiara Advani On 8-Hour Shift Debate

Kiara, in a conversation with Vogue India, said, "Burnout helps no one in any industry." For the 34-year-old, it is "dignity, balance, and respect" that form the foundation of mental well-being. Her quick remedy to battle exhaustion? The "sound of Saraayah giggling in her sleep."

Kiara Advani's statement comes months after Deepika Padukone was reportedly "dropped" from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, headlined by Prabhas She also stepped away from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

The actress, who embraced motherhood last year in September, advocated for eight-hour work shifts in the industry for new mothers.



What Deepika Padukone Said About 8-Hour Shift Debate

In October, Deepika addressed the controversy in a conversation with CNBC TV18. She said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that is coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry have been working for eight hours for years and it has never made headlines."

The Fighter actress added, "I do not want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours from Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

Coming to Kiara Advani, the actress was last seen in War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She will next be seen in the pan-Indian film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, alongside Yash and Nayanthara.



