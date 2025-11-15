Deepika Padukone Reacts To Her 8-Hour Work Debate: "I Feel Strongly About How New Mothers Need To Be Supported"

The year 2025 has been a significant one for Deepika Padukone on the work front. Her opinion on an 8-hour workday for female actors has sparked a wide range of reactions. The actress has once again voiced her opinion on the matter, highlighting how overworking is normalised and why that perception needs to change.

What's Happening

Speaking about new mothers, Deepika Padukone stated, "I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That's something I want to focus on."

Furthermore, in conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she said, "We've normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you're healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one."

On Strict Work Hours In Her Office

Deepika further elaborated that her office follows a strict five-day, eight-hour work policy.

She said, "In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work."

What Deepika Padukone Said About The 8-Hour Shift Demand Earlier

When asked about the 8-hour shift controversy, Deepika told CNBC TV18, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that many superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines!"

Deepika added, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is widely, publicly known that many male actors have been working for 8 hours a day for years. Many of them only work for 8 hours from Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

She criticised the industry's ingrained "chalta hai" (let it be) culture, calling it disorganised and unstructured, and emphasised the urgent need for systemic change.

In A Nutshell

Deepika Padukone reiterated the need to understand why standardised work hours are the need of the hour. She also spoke about how her office strictly follows an eight-hour work policy.

