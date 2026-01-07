What Were Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Like On <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Set After Breakup? Co-Star Reveals

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the first project that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone worked on after their breakup. Now, Naveen Kaushik, who played a brief role in the film, has spoken about the atmosphere on set and his shooting experience.

What Naveen Kaushik Said

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Naveen Kaushik, who is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, shared insights into how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone carried themselves during the filming of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

He said, "Like everyone else, we also thought a fight might break out at any time, and we were almost anticipating that if something happened, we'd witness it and have some gossip to talk about. But nothing like that happened. They were absolutely professional on set."

Further recalling the shooting experience, Naveen said, "Our shoot was extremely gruelling, not because of long working hours, but because of the locations. We were shooting on very steep mountains, sometimes climbing ten feet straight up and shooting there. Despite that, there were always parties with the entire cast and crew in between. They were very cordial and very nice. There was no sparks happening whether romantic or jealousy. They were very fun to be with and always open to talk with other crews."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film marked Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's second on-screen collaboration. They first worked together in Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. The movie earned widespread critical praise and proved to be a major commercial success, collecting Rs 318 crore.



Also Read: Deepika Padukone Reveals If She Will Do A Rom-Com With Ex Ranbir Kapoor: "We Have Honestly..."