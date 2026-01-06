Deepika Padukone Reveals If She Will Do A Rom-Com With Ex Ranbir Kapoor: "We Have Honestly..."

Back in December 2024, a BTS still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani led fans to believe a sequel was coming up. Then, in late 2025, more speculation surfaced around Ranbir Kapoor reviving the Raj Kapoor film banner with a contemporary adaptation of the 1956 Raj Kapoor and Nargis classic Chori Chori, reportedly to be helmed by Ayan Mukerji with Deepika as the female lead. However, at a fan event on Deepika Padukone's 40th birthday, the actress reacted to the rumours.

What's Happening

At the event, fans demanded that Deepika Padukone return with a rom-com. They yelled Hrithik Roshan's name, followed by Ranbir Kapoor's.

Deepika smiled and replied, "We have spoken about it, honestly..." before she was cut off again.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's names were also mentioned, but her Bajirao Mastani co-star got the loudest cheer.

The host even joked, "Dhurandhar and all are fine, but..."

Deepika Padukone about Romcom part 2 #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/Q2FnFfjqz6 — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) January 5, 2026

About Doing Rom-Coms

Responding to fans asking when she plans to do a film in the genre, Deepika said, "I really hope very, very soon. As you all know, it is also one of my most favourite genres as an audience and as an actor. I just feel like the climate right now, or the environment right now-I feel like the audience is seeking something else. But if so many of you want a rom-com, I am sure a large part of the public wants that too."

She continued, "But honestly, this is something that even my team and I keep looking out for. We are constantly looking for drama, love stories, rom-coms-these genres-but I feel like there are very few producers backing that kind of content, or very few writers writing it right now. If you come across an interesting book or interesting material, I'm always happy to look at that."

Deepika's Upcoming Project

Back in September 2025, Deepika Padukone made an official announcement that she had started filming for King with Shah Rukh Khan.

The pair were last seen together in Jawan.

Deepika shared a candid photo on Instagram from the first day of shooting, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand.

Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly "18 years" ago, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1."

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone first worked together in the blockbuster Om Shanti Om and later in hits like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's Million-Dollar 'Dhurandhar' Gesture Gets The Internet's Approval: "Proud Wifey"