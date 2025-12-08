Kiara Advani Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani has made her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child. The actress, along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed a baby girl in July 2024. Now, a video doing the rounds on the internet shows Kiara out and about in Mumbai.

The clip featured Kiara flashing her radiant smile as she posed for the paparazzi. She was dressed in an off-the-shoulder blue shirt and denim shorts, which she paired with white sneakers.

Watch the full video here:

Last month, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra revealed their daughter's name through a joint Instagram post. The couple named their daughter Saraayah. While they did not explain the meaning of the name, it reportedly means "princess" or "noble lady."

The attached image showed a glimpse of the little one. Sidharth and Kiara showed their palms holding their daughter's sock-clad feet.

The side note read, "From our prayers to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah."

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy on February 28 with a joint Instagram post. The image featured a pair of baby socks, captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

The couple then welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025. Sharing the news on social media, they wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara." They got married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in February 2023.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2. The actress will next be a part of the pan-Indian film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, alongside Yash and Nayanthara. She also has another biggie lined up in her roster - Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. His upcoming project includes Vvan: Force of the Forest, where he stars with Tamannaah Bhatia.