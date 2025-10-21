Diwali 2025: New Parents Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Twin In Sunshine Vibes

Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali together after embracing parenthood.

In July this year, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint point, giving a glimpse into their Diwali festivities. The couple shared an adorable video which shows them twinning in matching yellow ensembles.

Kiara look beautiful in a bright yellow anarkali, whereas Sidharth looked handsome as ever in a yellow kurta and white pyjamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The couple playfully posed for pictures, while sharing moments of laughter and affection. "Happy Diwali. Love, Light and Sunshine," they wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to react to the post as many appeared excited to see the couple together after a long time. Following the birth of their daughter, Kiara has been keeping a low profile, avoiding public appearances as she seems to have dedicated all her time to the newborn.

Last week, the couple arrived at the Kalina Airport with their daughter; however, were seen using umbrellas to guard from the cameras.

Kiara Advani celebrated her first birthday as a mom. The actress took to Instagram, sharing the celebration of this special occasion and penned a sweet heartfelt note.

"My most special Birthday. Surrounded by the loves of my life -- my baby, my husband, and my parents -- with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In a July 16 post, Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their daughter with a heartwarming message. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023.

Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah. On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'War 2', while Sidharth Malhotra's last release was with 'Param Sundari',

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)