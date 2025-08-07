When Arjun Rampal Said He "Enjoyed" Intimate Scenes With Kareena Kapoor In <i>Heroine</i>: "Still Cherish Shooting Those Love-Making Moments"

Arjun Rampal is making headlines (again) for all the wrong reasons. The actor's old interview has resurfaced on the Internet.

What's Happening

In a 2021 interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Rampal spoke about filming intimate scenes with Kareena Kapoor for Madhur Bhandarkar's film Heroine.

"I enjoyed getting cosy with Bebo. I'm still cherishing shooting those love-making moments with her," he said.

The Internet's Reaction

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of the statement, calling it "so weird and unprofessional." The post quickly gained traction, with others joining in to express disappointment.

"Didn't know that people were this comfortable objectifying back then," wrote one user.

Another commented, "I think back then this was a promotional tactic to get people to come watch the movie - saying there is skin show." A third user labelled Rampal as "cheap."

Background

Heroine, which released in 2012, starred Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Mugdha Godse and Divya Dutta.

The film followed the story of Mahi, a top actress whose career spirals downward after her relationship with a married man falls apart, triggering a phase of depression and professional setbacks.

While Kareena has maintained a prominent position in the film industry for over two decades, she has notably limited her participation in intimate scenes on-screen. In an interview earlier this year with actor and activist Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine, she addressed this choice.

"It's just the way we look at the whole idea. We don't look at sexuality or sex as a human experience. We have to start looking at and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen. It's my belief," she said.