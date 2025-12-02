What Happens When Kareena Kapoor Wants To Speak To Saif Ali Khan With Taimur And Jeh Around

Kareena Kapoor's "Just a mom" post will surely resonate with women handling two young children. On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a cheeky Instagram Story and mentioned her husband Saif Ali Khan's name.

The post read, "I'm just a mom standing in front of my husband, trying to say something that I can no longer remember because our kids have interrupted us 175 times." Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, "Oh hi Saif" and dropped two laughing-out-loud emojis and a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor loves to share famjam posts on her Instagram feed. After the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, the couple are now extra protective about their children being papped. However, Kareena Kapoor shares famjam pictures on festive occasions and from their vacation diaries.

During a recent chat with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Kareena said that Taimur has shown no interest in acting so far. He's a die-hard sports fan.

"Every time he needs to pick up an extracurricular activity at school and there's drama on the list, I ask him if he wants to try. He says, 'No, I don't like it, I don't enjoy it.' I tell him, 'Try and act.' But then I don't push him because he knows what he wants. He told me he wants to go to cookery class because he sees his dad cook," Kareena said.

When Soha asked Kareena if Taimur's aversion to acting is because he sees actors around him, Kareena said, "No, I don't think so, because he's too young and hasn't figured it out exactly. He's never really met any other actors. The only thing he keeps asking is, 'Are you friendly with Rohit Sharma? Are you friendly with Virat Kohli? Can you message and ask him if I can get that bat of his? Is there a contact you have for Lionel Messi?' I'm like, 'No! I don't know them!' You ask him about any actor, from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, and he has no clue. He isn't even interested in music; he's just interested in some Chelsea player right now."

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares children Sara and Ibrahim.