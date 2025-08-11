<i>Coolie</i> vs <i>War 2</i> Advance Bookings: Rajinikanth's Film Is Way Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Sequel

The battle for box office supremacy is heating up this Independence Day weekend with two highly anticipated films, Coolie and War 2, releasing in theatres. The advance ticket booking for both movies opened on Sunday.

Coolie Vs War 2

As per Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's Coolie is dominating the advance booking scene, raking in a whopping Rs 14 crore in pre-sales. Around 6 lakh tickets are sold in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The report also mentioned that with ‘block seats', the number is close to Rs 20 crore. Block seats are usually reserved by theatres for last-minute bookings or as part of special promotions and studio schemes.

War 2 has minted Rs 2.08 crore in advance sales, reported Sacnilk. The film has sold nearly 57,000 tickets for 6731 shows. in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Combined with the block booking, the current sales figure of War 2 in India stands at Rs 5.72 crore.

In addition to Coolie, War 2's advance bookings figures pale in comparison to YRF's previous Spy Universe films like Siddharth Anand's War (2019) and Pathaan (2023), as well as Manish Sharma's Tiger 3 (2023). It's even lower than YRF's last release, Saiyaara, the romantic drama starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

More about Coolie and War 2

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.