Aamir Khan To Make A Cameo In Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i>. Details Inside

Movie buffs have been counting the days for the release of Rajinikanth's Coolie ever since learning that Bollywood heartthrob Aamir Khan will also be doing a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated drama.

While it was being speculated that Mr Perfectionist has been getting involved in the distribution of "Coolie", his home banner, Aamir Khan Productions, has rubbished any such rumours, claiming that Aamir's cameo in the film is just a friendly gesture for director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth.

Shedding further light on the matter, a spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions cleared the air, saying: "Neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team, is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth."

He further added that everyone at Aamir Khan Productions, especially Aamir, is thrilled with the success of their recent release "Sitaare Zameen Par" on YouTube and is overjoyed with the response it has received.

Shifting our focus back to Coolie, the Rajinikanth starrer will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan and NTR's "War 2" at the box office on August 14.

It was earlier reported that Aamir called PVR-Inox boss Ajay Bijli and requested him to organise an extensive showcase for "Coolie", so that the movie can get an edge over "War 2".

Reacting to the reports, a stunned PVR-Inox team said: “Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn't expected."

In the meantime, Kanagaraj offered prayers on Thursday at the popular Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai ahead of the Coolie" release.

Sharing his gratitude to the team for pouring their hearts into making the drama, the director penned: "With #Coolie unleashing in just a few days, I want to take a moment to thank the entire team who poured their hearts into it - 140 days of shoot spread over 2 years! This project has been incredibly close to my heart. Proud of you boys!."

