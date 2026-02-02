Imran Khan Calls Out Actors Charging Huge Fees, Praises Aamir Khan: 'He Will Never Ask For Rs 60 Crore'

Imran Khan recently made his big screen comeback in a cameo in Vir Das starrer Happy Patel: Khataranak Jasoos. The actor is now gearing up for his next project with Bhumi Pednekar. Imran, who is also producing the film, spoke about the rising film budgets and the exorbitant fees charged by movie stars.

In an interview with Etimes, Imran called out the actors for exploiting the system. He said, "If I have a sense that my film is going to cost ₹30 crore to make, that's your cost of production. And I say I will charge Rs 40 crore. So now your film costs Rs 70 crore - Rs 30 crore of which is the actual film and ₹40 crore is my personal salary. What is now our route to profitability? And do I care about that? I should care about it. It's my film."

He added, "I think if there is potential for the film to be decent, you should take less money upfront. Roll the dice. Take a gamble and bet that the film will do well. If anyone can afford to do that, it's the star - especially if you're commanding a salary of Rs 40 crore."

The actor further praised his uncle Aamir Khan's approach towards his films. He said, "Consistently, this has always been his approach. He has never taken anything close to his value upfront. He takes it on the back end. He will never say, ‘Give me ₹60 crore as a fee' or ‘Give me ₹75 crore as a fee.' That is foolishness. You are handicapping your own film. You are exploiting your film and enriching yourself personally at the cost of it. That's what it is. Essentially, it means you don't actually have faith or belief in the film."

Imran Khan, known for his charming roles in romantic comedies like I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, had been on everyone's radar for his much-anticipated comeback. After the disappointment of Katti Batti in 2015, the actor stepped back from the limelight. On the work front, Imran will next be seen in Danish Aslam's Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

