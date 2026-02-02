Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar Hint At <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Teaser Release: "Tomorrow 12:12"

Ranveer Singh has sparked excitement among fans by teasing that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will drop tomorrow, February 3.

The actor took to Instagram to share the update, simply writing, "Tomorrow 12:12."

Director Aditya Dhar also posted the same message on his Instagram Stories, heightening anticipation for the next chapter of the blockbuster spy franchise.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. While the makers are keeping plot details tightly under wraps, the sequel will continue directly from where the first part ended.

What To Expect From Dhurandhar 2

The story resumes with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully infiltrated Pakistan's underworld. After eliminating Rehman Dakait, Hamza rises to power, earns the trust of influential politicians such as Jameel Jamali, and even marries Jamali's daughter, Yalina.

In the sequel, Hamza sets his sights on a far greater enemy - Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind known as Bade Sahab, who is believed to be behind several terror attacks on India.

Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a theatrical release on March 19. The first film's staggering box office performance has set high expectations for the sequel.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 836.95 crore in India net and Rs 1,303 crore worldwide. Notably, it became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark while being released in a single language, unlike earlier record-holders that relied on multiple dubbed versions.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles.

