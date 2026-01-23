<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Teaser Missing From <i>Border 2</i>, Director Aditya Dhar Reveals When It Will Release

Dhurandhar created history at the box office by breaking multiple records. Even before the buzz around the film has settled, director Aditya Dhar has shared an update on the teaser release of Dhurandhar 2. The sequel to the Ranveer Singh starrer is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026. It is set to face strong competition from Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Update

There were earlier rumours that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser would be attached to Border 2, which releases in cinemas today, January 23. However, Aditya Dhar dismissed the reports and wrote on his Instagram Story, "Teaser will be out in a few days." Take a look:

About Dhurandhar

On its seventh Sunday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 4.25 crore, taking its total collection in India to Rs 879.75 crore. Globally, the film has amassed Rs 1,328.23 crore so far (Day 45).

According to figures shared by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar collected Rs 218 crore in Week 1, Rs 261.5 crore in Week 2, Rs 189.3 crore in Week 3, and Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4. It added Rs 56.35 crore in Week 5 and Rs 28.95 crore in its sixth week.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on 5 December. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.



