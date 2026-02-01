Did <i>Dhadak 2</i> Director Shazia Iqbal Indirectly Call Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> A "Sinister" Movie? Filmmaker's Cryptic Posts Go Viral

Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal has sparked a fresh debate on social media after sharing a strongly worded post on Instagram that many believe was aimed at Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

While she did not name the film or its makers directly, her remarks have been widely interpreted as an indirect criticism of the Ranveer Singh-led project following its OTT release.

Shazia Iqbal's Instagram Post Goes Viral

On Sunday, Shazia Iqbal took to Instagram Stories to share her reaction to a film she described in harsh terms, without mentioning its title.

She wrote, "What a sinister film! It's not hidden, it's not unintentional - inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film."

She followed this up with another pointed line, adding, "But it's a 'well made' film guys... With some cool BgM (smile emoji). Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y'all don't care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy."

Although the filmmaker did not clarify which film she was referring to, the timing of the post and the FA9LA track playing in the background of her story have led many to link it to Dhurandhar. The film recently debuted on OTT and has been the subject of discussion.

About Dhurandhar And Dhadak 2

Co-produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film revolves around an Indian spy infiltrating a terror network in Pakistan to avenge past attacks on India.

Despite the criticism now surrounding it, Dhurandhar has been a major commercial success. According to Sacnilk, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 836.5 crore, with its worldwide collection reaching Rs 1302.5 crore.

In contrast, Dhadak 2 marks Shazia Iqbal's first feature-length directorial venture.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as a Dalit man and Triptii Dimri as an upper-caste woman. The film recorded an India net collection of Rs 22.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.

