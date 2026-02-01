<i>Ramba Ho</i> Fame Kalpana Iyer Wishes To Return To Acting After Video From Family Wedding Goes Viral: "May God Turn This Around"

Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer's Ramba Ho remains one of the most iconic dance tracks of the Bollywood disco era. Sung by the legendary Usha Uthup, the high-energy song from the 1981 film Armaan has been buzzing on the internet, thanks to its revamp in Ranveer Singh's spy thriller film Dhurandhar. And just when fans were trying to process the nostalgic hit, the Ramba Ho girl's impromptu dance video to the song at a wedding went viral on social media.

In a recent conversation, Kalpana Iyer revealed that the viral moment was completely unplanned and expressed her gratitude for the love she received, even several years after the original dance number became a pop culture phenomenon.

“I was at my friend's son's wedding, who is like my own child. The dance was impromptu, and I just shared it on social media. And within hours, it was all over the internet. I am so surprised and also so grateful to receive so much love. I am completely overwhelmed. And for a song that I did more than 40 years back, it makes it all the more special,” she told India Today.

The actress revealed that the wedding was in Siliguri, West Bengal, and she just went with the flow as the song began playing while she walked towards the stage.

She continued, “I started walking towards the stage, and the dance just sort of happened. Nothing was prepared. Instinctively, you can see I am wearing a saree. It was a wedding, so I went to enjoy it with my family. And when they requested, how could I say no? I did it with love, and see where it all landed.”

Kalpana Iyer On Dhurandhar Team Reviving Ramba Ho

The veteran star, who is yet to watch the film herself, also expressed her gratitude towards the makers of Dhurandhar for making Ramba Ho yet another trending moment on the internet. “A lot of people told me about it. As a matter of fact, quite a few of my friends who watched Dhurandhar immediately sent me those links. They were like, ‘Your song is playing, and we are remembering you,' and I was like... emotional and so grateful,” she said.

She added, “I am grateful to Aditya Dhar, how can I not be? It's been so long. And if a film has revived it in such a way that the younger generation, the new generation, is humming the song, then for me, it's like... Thank you, God. Who would have imagined that at the age of 70, my song in a film [will go viral again]? It's fabulous.”

When asked about her quiet wish to return to films, Kalpana revealed, “May God turn this around and make this work for me because I have missed my industry. I have missed the studio -- the smell of the studio. I have missed a lot of things, my industry. This should be a good beginning, hopefully.”

Kalpana Iyer was the first runner-up at Miss India 1978. The actress has worked in several movies, including Satte Pe Satta, Anjaam, Raja Hindustani, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Also a trained singer, Kalpana has collaborated with artists like Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup.

ALSO READ: OG Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer Dances To Dhurandhar Song In New Video From Family Wedding