OG <i>Ramba Ho</i> Girl Kalpana Iyer Dances To <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song In New Video From Family Wedding

The iconic Ramba Ho Ho Ho song, sung by Usha Uthup and composed by Bappi Lahiri, has always had a massive fan following. But recently it regained its love in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Recently, veteran actor and dancer Kalpana Iyer took the Internet by storm with the song, which was originally picturised on her, in the 1981 film Armaan, and recreated it at a family wedding. It instantly left fans nostalgic.

The clip was widely circulated on social media and went viral in no time.

Kalpana Iyer's Post

She shared the clip on her Instagram handle, expressing gratitude; she wrote, "Grateful for All The Love and Kindness and Blessings to Each One of You forever."

The OG Kalpana Iyer dancing to Ramba Ho. Pure joy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q8yYEstKJv — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 30, 2026

Looking as elegant as ever in a purple silk sari paired with a black-and-gold blouse, Kalpana Iyer performed the signature steps from Ramba Ho Ho Ho, as the guests cheered.

About Kalpana Iyer

Between the 1980s and 1990s, Kalpana Iyer gained massive fame with her memorable dance numbers, namely Satte Pe Satta, Bade Dilwala, Hum Paanch, Laadla and Anjaam.

She is also fondly remembered for her character Sangeeta in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

She reportedly left her Bollywood life in 1999 and moved to Dubai.

Ramba Ho Ho Ho's recent reference in Dhurandhar has brought back the song into the spotlight, with fans getting all the more excited to see the OG take them down memory lane.