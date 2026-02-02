Shekhar Kapur Reviews <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Aditya Dhar Deserves All The Praise He's Getting"

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar released on Netflix on January 30 after smashing the box office for more than one-and-a-half months. Directors like Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap have already praised the film for its craftsmanship. Joining them is Mr India director Shekhar Kapur.

After watching the film on the streaming giant, Shekhar Kapur wrote: "Finally saw #Dhurandhar on Netflix. Terrific storytelling and very high level of performances even from minor roles. Director #AdityaDhar deserves all the praise he's getting. Congratulations producer #jyotideshpande and looking forward to #Dhurandhar2."

While directors are praising the film, very few makers have shown the courage to address its politics like Hrithik Roshan did.

When asked about the "divisive" politics of the film, Karan Johar said: "I actually wasn't offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema."

He added: "I was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it, and I absolutely loved it. I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice and he has emerged as a strong, unique voice." He also mentioned: "I walked out feeling it was a nuanced film."

Hrithik Roshan said in his Instagram post that he didn't align with the film's politics.

"I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema," Hrithik wrote while reposting the Dhurandhar poster on his Instagram Stories.

The War 2 actor continued: "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

Dhurandhar delves deep into the nexus between Pakistan's gangsters, state machinery, and terrorist operations. Headlined by a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, the film has already crossed ₹1,000 crore gross in the domestic market.