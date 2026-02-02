Celina Jaitly On 15-Year-Old Abusive Marriage With Peter Haag: "Love Can't Fix What Is Already Broken"

Celina Jaitly filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, in November last year at an Andheri court in Mumbai on grounds of domestic violence and abuse. Her post came as a shock, as she used to share lovey-dovey pictures with her husband and children on social media on various occasions.

In her latest social media post, Celina opened up about how her letters of love turned into acts of endurance and survival—to heal wounds and fix what was broken. She said her decision to stay in an abusive marriage for more than a decade was not driven by weakness; rather, she was propelled by love and hope to keep going.

She titled her Instagram post "#Broken: Reality Behind All Things Beautiful—A Marriage Lived in Letters of Love, Pain & Survival."

"Thank you to thousands who continue to share their stories with me. You asked me, what is my biggest lesson in my 15-year-old marriage?

"My biggest lesson is that you cannot change someone by loving them harder. Love cannot fix what is already broken," Celina began.

Celina shared how she found solace in written words amid chaos and confusion.

"For all who follow my writings, you know how I express myself best. Something I used whenever I couldn't speak, whenever I wasn't heard. One of the ways I survived the many lows of my extremely difficult marriage was through writing. I have always expressed myself most clearly and honestly through written words. Through letters, I tried to elevate my husband's ego, convey my love, reaffirm my commitment, and communicate the sincerity with which I approached my marriage and my family.

"These letters were an attempt to preserve the relationship, to heal fractures, and to hold the marriage together for the sake of my husband and our children," she continued.

Talking about the change in her writing—which manifested the cruel reality—she wrote: "Over time, however, the nature of my writing changed. My letters began to reflect the reality I was living. They spoke of the abuse I was witnessing and enduring, the repeated silencing of my voice, the absence of being heard, and the persistent pattern of blame placed upon me. I wrote about being held responsible, again and again, for the hurt, the conflict, and the abuse directed towards me. These writings were not contradictions of abuse; they were records of it.

"I endured this marriage for 15 years by holding on to small fragments of love and intermittent moments of warmth, extending hope and commitment wherever I could, until even my words could no longer mask the reality of what I was living through. My expressions of love were acts of endurance and survival, not evidence of the absence of abuse."

What the Lawyer Said About Peter's Divorce Filing

According to Celina's lawyer, Peter Haag filed for divorce last year in an Austrian court. He reportedly took this step after Celina learned about properties in Vienna being sold without her knowledge. In the case filed in Austria, Haag is attempting to prove that Celina has no claim over any of their properties.

The lawyer also alleged that Peter is blaming Celina for the breakdown of their marriage. While Celina had asked him to seek a mutual-consent divorce for the sake of their children, Peter was not willing to agree.

The actress, represented by the law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought ₹10 lakh in monthly maintenance and urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. She has also sought custody of their three children, who are currently living with Haag in Austria. In addition, she has demanded ₹50 crore as compensation for loss of earnings allegedly caused by her husband.

Jaitly and Haag married in 2010. They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.