Was Akshaye Khanna's <i>Border 2</i> Cameo A Last-Minute Addition Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success? Makers Clarify

Border 2 was released in cinemas on January 23. The spiritual sequel to Border opened to positive reviews. It boasts a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and others.

The film also gave fans an unexpected surprise in its end-credits sequence, bringing back Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, and Sudesh Berry - all of whom played soldiers who died in the first installment. Their brief appearances have since gone viral on social media.

Following the success of Dhurandhar, audiences were eager to see whether Akshaye Khanna would make a cameo in Border 2, a rumour that circulated widely but was never officially confirmed. The speculation returned when viewers shared clips from the end-credits scene online. In that scene, Sunny Deol's character, Fateh Singh Kaler, pays tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the original film.

What The Makers Said

The filmmakers have clarified that the tribute scene was always part of the script and was not added at the last minute to take advantage of the renewed interest in Akshaye Khanna's character after Dhurandhar.

Speaking to News18, the film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar said, "You can't make a film like that. It was already scripted. In fact, we shot his portion after Dhurandhar was released. The hysteria of the film and Akshaye was already there, but we never thought of [profiting from] it. It was never required in the script. It's not like we added him after Dhurandhar was released."

Talking to the same media portal, director Anurag Singh added, "We shot his part on December 10-11. Akshaye is in Border 2 as a tribute to Border. He was a part of the story from the very beginning. And those who stay back after the film ends will get the golden nugget."

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.



