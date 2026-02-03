Amid Dhanush Relationship Rumours, Mrunal Thakur Says, "Love Changes You Into Better Person"

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are reportedly set to get married on February 14 in a private ceremony. While the couple are tight-lipped about the wedding buzz, Mrunal shared her perceptions about love during a recent interview.

"Love Changes You Into a Better Person"

"I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It's like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life," said Mrunal during a chat with Filmygyan.

Who Is More Giving in Love? Man or Woman?

When asked if women tend to be more giving in love, Mrunal said that whenever someone is in love, the person tends to do things for their significant other irrespective of gender.

"Not necessarily. I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing," Mrunal said.

The actor continued, "The only constant thing is love. It's how you receive [it]—there's a lover, there's a beloved. When anyone is in love, they are the givers. It doesn't matter—woman, man, no. Jab pyaar hota hai (when there's love), you just do things for that person. You just surrender!"

Mrunal was promoting her new song Bheegi Bheegi, composed by AR Rahman, crooned by AR Ameen and Jasleen Royal, and written by Irshad Kamil. The music video also features Dulquer Salmaan.

How Their Relationship Rumours Began

The buzz that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating gained momentum after the duo was spotted together on many occasions last year.

According to a News18 report, Mrunal's southern films brought her closer to Dhanush. "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new, and they have no plans to make their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them, as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts," an insider added.

Meanwhile, Mrunal added more fuel to the rumours by starting to follow Dhanush's sisters on Instagram a couple of months ago.

Dhanush, who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth (daughter of superstar Rajinikanth) for 18 years, called it quits in 2022. The couple share two sons, Linga and Yatra.