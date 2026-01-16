Are Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Getting Married On February 14? What We Know So Far

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. They are back in the headlines, as reports claim they have decided to take their relationship to the next level. As per a Free Press Journal report, Dhanush and Mrunal will get married on February 14, which marks Valentine's Day, in a private ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. The couple is yet to respond to the buzz.

How Their Relationship Rumours Began

The buzz that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating gained momentum after the duo was spotted together on many occasions.

One recent instance was the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. Dhanush made an appearance at Mrunal Thakur's film screening last year, setting social media abuzz.

Clearing the air over Dhanush's presence at the event, Mrunal said, "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him."

In an interview cited by Only Kollywood, Mrunal asserted that they are good friends only. "Dhanush is just a good friend to me," said Mrunal.

Prior to the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, Mrunal Thakur attended the wrap-up party for Dhanush's upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein. Interaction videos between the two actors from various events have been doing the rounds on social media.

According to a News18 report, Mrunal's southern films brought her closer to Dhanush. "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new, and they have no plans to make their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them, as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts," an insider added.

Meanwhile, Mrunal added more fuel to the rumours by starting to follow Dhanush's sisters on Instagram.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

Dhanush's Marriage

Dhanush, who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth (daughter of superstar Rajinikanth) for 18 years, called it quits in 2022. The couple shares two sons, Linga and Yatra.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur was linked to singer-rapper Badshah.