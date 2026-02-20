Dhanush Attended <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Screening At Mrunal Thakur's Request, Says Actress

Last year, actor Dhanush attended the premiere of Mrunal Thakur's film Son of Sardaar 2, which led to widespread speculation that the two were in a relationship. The rumours grew so much that some even claimed the pair might get married on Valentine's Day.

While promoting her latest film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal addressed the speculation in an interview with Mirchi Plus. She clarified the reason behind Dhanush's presence at the premiere.

What Mrunal Thakur Said

The actress said, "Dhanush sir. I mean, after watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, and Captain Miller, I am a big fan of his. Oh my god, Asuran is like...I can watch it multiple times. He's such an institution, and it takes so much for an actor to be, you know, and to take out that performance from other actors, too."

Further explaining the much-discussed moment of Dhanush attending the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, Mrunal said, "It so happened that while they were shooting Tere Ishk Mein, I was just like, 'Sir, can you please come for the screening of Son of Sardaar?' I didn't know he would come. He just came, and I was so happy. I was like, 'This is really sweet.' I really wish to work with him one day."

During the same interview, when Mrunal and her co-star Siddhant were asked about their views on marriage, she said she would get married by next year if it were up to her. However, she added that she still has several personal goals she wants to achieve before taking that step.

Background

Speculation about Mrunal and Dhanush first surfaced in August 2025, after she was seen warmly greeting the Tamil star at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. A video of the exchange went viral, fuelling online dating rumours.

The talk intensified when Mrunal attended the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein, that led the social media users to assume a close relationship between the two.

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The couple announced their separation in 2022 after 18 years of marriage and share two sons, Linga and Yatra.



