Mrunal Thakur Says She Was Not Confident About How She Looked Till 2025

Mrunal Thakur, who's currently promoting the rom-com Do Deewane Sheher Mein, shared that she relates to her on-screen character in the film because she didn't consider herself "beautiful" enough to match set standards.

In the film's trailer, Mrunal is seen saying that she doesn't find herself beautiful.

Talking about how she promptly said "yes" to the film, Mrunal told Hindustan Times: "That's probably the only reason I'm a part of this film. There are a lot of people out there—not just girls, but also boys—who have been in that shell. They are so underconfident because someone in the past told them, 'You're not good enough!' There would always be a comparison with their siblings. That resonated the most with me. It took me 30 seconds to hop on."

Referring to the film's dialogue, Mrunal was told that fans found it as a "biggest joke," as the actress is known for her beauty.

"When people say it's a joke, thank God. But what they see is not what I see," Mrunal laughed.

"Up until 2025, I was not confident about how I looked. I felt like maybe I'm a misfit. I felt maybe I'm not good enough because the beauty standards set were completely different," she added.

With changing times, Mrunal has accepted the evolving notion of beauty: "Right now, beauty lies in being authentic and being comfortable in your own skin. And that long journey—somehow finding that space where I am comfortable with the way I am."

Mrunal Thakur On Wedding Rumours

In a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Mrunal Thakur dismissed the rumours of wedding with Dhanush.

She said, "No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April... 14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don't know who started... First of all, I've been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, 'Mrunal said so.' I was like, 'Wow, how beautiful. It's scary.'"

Mrunal's confirmation comes after a Free Press Journal report claimed Dhanush and Mrunal were reportedly getting married on February 14, which marks Valentine's Day.

The buzz that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating gained momentum after the duo was spotted together on many occasions last year.

According to a News18 report, Mrunal's southern films brought her closer to Dhanush. "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new, and they have no plans to make their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them, as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts," an insider added.