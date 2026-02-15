Mrunal Thakur Reveals How Her Address Was Leaked Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush: "Had To Hire A Team To Sort Things"

Actor Mrunal Thakur has reacted to the marriage rumours that dominated social media over the past few weeks, involving her and Dhanush. With reports claiming the two were set to tie the knot on Valentine's Day, the speculation intensified - only to fizzle out when the date passed without any such announcement.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal addressed the rumours with humour, revealing that she chose to laugh them off rather than let them affect her.

Reacting to social media's conviction about her alleged wedding, the actor joked, "Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them."

Mrunal added that she believes she will find her partner when the time is right. "When the time is right, I will find my partner," she said, brushing aside the ongoing speculation.

'A Big Thank You' To Rumour-Mongers

While rumours about celebrities' personal lives are nothing new, Mrunal admitted that the situation once became serious enough for her to take protective measures.

"Up until now, I didn't have a PR team. I had to hire a team to sort things out because my home address was out in public. To protect myself, I had to hire a team," she revealed.

However, the actor also acknowledged the unintended publicity that came with the gossip. With a touch of sarcasm, she remarked, "But, I have realised that even if I spend Rs 3 crore, Rs 6 crore, Rs 10 crore, itni publicity mujhe kabhi nahi milegi (I would never get such publicity). So, a big thank you to everybody who has been spreading fake rumours."

How The Rumours Began

Speculation about Mrunal and Dhanush first emerged in August 2025, after she was seen warmly greeting the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. A video of the moment went viral, fuelling dating rumours online.

Further chatter followed when Mrunal attended the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein, leading many social media users to assume a close relationship between the two.

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The couple announced their separation in 2022 after 18 years of marriage and share two sons, Linga and Yatra.

What's Next For Mrunal Thakur?

Amid the speculation, Mrunal is currently focused on her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, which is set to release on February 20.

The film explores the journey of two individuals discovering themselves while navigating an evolving emotional connection. It stars Siddhant Chaturvedi alongside Mrunal, with both characters dealing with confusion, emotional distance, and quiet intimacy.

Written by Kaushal Shah, the film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Viraj Gehlani, and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles.

