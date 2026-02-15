Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha Breaks Silence On Rumours Of His Release From Tihar Jail: "He Is Not Out"

Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, has spoken about his current situation following his surrender in a cheque-bounce case and his subsequent stay at Tihar Jail.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, she addressed rumours and expressed gratitude for the support pouring in from across the film industry.

Radha Yadav Dismisses False Rumours

In recent days, reports claimed that Rajpal Yadav had been released after an old video resurfaced in which he thanked Salman Khan. However, Radha dismissed these claims and clarified his present status.

"As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16)," she told the publication.

When asked about his well-being, she added, "He is okay, from what I understand."

Speaking about the emotional and professional support the family has received, Radha said, "Our whole family is together at this time. We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity."

Addressing rumours that several actors, including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, had cleared Rajpal's dues, Radha chose to remain cautious.

"I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I'm not able to divulge names and figures at this stage," she said.

Expressing hope for the future, she added, "We are very hopeful that he will be out soon. That's all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter."

About The Case

Rajpal Yadav is currently facing legal proceedings in connection with a cheque-bounce case amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore. According to his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, the actor has already paid Rs 2.5 crore towards the total amount.

The Delhi High Court has sent the actor to jail until at least February 16, after adjourning the hearing on his interim bail plea. His counsel has informed the court that the remaining dues will be paid directly to the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, and that funds will be deposited before the court.

The financial troubles reportedly stem from losses incurred after the failure of his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Unpaid dues gradually escalated to around Rs 9 crore.

On February 2, the court noted that Rajpal was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him and ordered that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General be released to the complainant. In October 2025, two demand drafts worth Rs 75 lakh were submitted, yet a significant amount remained pending.

Meanwhile, his manager has stated that several prominent figures from the industry, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Sonu Sood, have extended financial assistance during this difficult period.

