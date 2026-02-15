Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why <i>Love & War</i> Has Been Delayed: "Good Things Take Time"

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Love & War. The romantic period drama, which was first announced as a Christmas 2025 release, has since been delayed multiple times. The makers are now focused on releasing the film in the second half of the year.

During Ranbir's recent Instagram live session for his brand ARKS, a fan poked fun at the actor's slow pace of making films. The comment read, “Ek superstar tha jo, ‘See you at the movies,' bolke 3-4 saal gayab ho jaata hai (There was a superstar once who would always say see you at the movies, but then would disappear for the next 3-4 years)!” The fan was playfully referencing Ranbir's signature catchphrase, "See you at the movies," which he often uses in his award acceptance speeches.

Ranbir took it in stride and said, "Yaar, it's my bad luck only! Whenever I start a movie, it is usually… People finish movies in 4-6 months, but my films take a long time. But I hope that when it releases, you forget all that time it has taken. I assure you that I have been working really hard for the last 2-3 years. I have been working very hard. So I guess good things take time!”

Ranbir Kapoor stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. The film features Vicky and Ranbir as Air Force officers, while Alia plays their love interest. This marks Ranbir's second collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after his debut film Saawariya. The plot remains under wraps, and the release date has been pushed twice already.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The mythological drama stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film boasts an epic soundtrack by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, making their Indian cinema debut. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park in the line-up.

