Ananya Panday Drops A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco: "You're The Best"

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While no one has confirmed it yet, their social media activity now and then drops several hints. Earlier today, Ananya once again took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet birthday wish for Walker.

Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Walkie... you're the best."

Instagram/Ananya Panday

In the next story, she shared a clip of a lovely chocolate cake topped with real flowers and leaves.

She wrote, "This may be the most perfect cake ever."

Instagram/Ananya Panday

About Ananya Panday And Walker Blanco

Ananya and Walker were seen having a gala time at an event in 2024. As reported by Bombay Times, Ananya was also heard introducing Walker as her partner.

Walker even took to social media to share a lovely birthday post for Ananya that same year. It read, "Happy birthday, beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee!"

Ananya carved her own niche in 2024 with convincing performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and CTRL.

In 2025, she played the female lead in C. Sankaran Nair's Kesari Chapter 2, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in key roles. She was also seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan.

She also has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya-who was last seen in Kill-and Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae in her lineup.