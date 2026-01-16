Ananya Panday Holds Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Close In Unseen Pic From 2016

Ananya Panday delighted her fans with an adorable picture featuring little AbRam Khan from 2016. In the picture, Ananya is seen holding AbRam, with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's little one flashing his billion-dollar smile.

About Ananya Panday's Post

Ananya Panday joined the '2026 is the new 2016' trend on Instagram, where stars and fans are revisiting memories from 2016. She posted a carousel of throwback photos. From cute childhood snaps to teenage milestones, the post offered a warm, nostalgic look back at her journey.

Among her slew of pictures, one of the cutest was Ananya holding AbRam. Ananya captioned the post, "2016 was really it man." Take a look at the post here:

Ananya's post went viral soon after she shared it on social media, with users flooding the comments section with compliments.

On the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The film features Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan "Ray" Mehra and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh. The film tells the story of two people who fall in love but are forced to separate because of family pressures. They go their separate ways with heavy hearts, hoping destiny will reunite them one day.

Before this film, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday last appeared together in the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh. In a conversation with Filmfare, Kartik was asked whether he noticed any change in Ananya since they previously worked together. Responding to the question, he said, "I kept saying even back then that she was really good, even when we were doing Pati Patni Aur Woh, we had a lot of fun doing that film."



Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, the film also featured Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Chandni Bhabhda, Tiku Talsania, Grusha Kapoor, Lokesh Mittal, and Raghav Binani in key roles.



Also Read: Throwback 2016: Ananya Panday, Sonam-Khushi Kapoor Share Pics. Janhvi Asks, "Why Is Everyone Doing This?"