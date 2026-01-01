Vicky Kaushal Shares <i>Love & War</i> Shoot Update Amid Delay Reports

Vicky Kaushal recently shared an update on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Love & War. Amid reports of a delay, the actor confirmed that the team is currently shooting for the film.

What Vicky Kaushal Said About Love & War

Speaking to Just Too Filmy, Vicky Kaushal talked about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said, "It's on the bucket list of every actor to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I've admired his films, I've admired him as a filmmaker, and I think he's truly a unique voice from India, someone who has a vision, who tells stories in ways nobody else can."

Further sharing an update on the shoot, he added, "He truly is a master of the craft of filmmaking. I genuinely feel blessed that in just ten years of my career, I'm getting to be a part of his film with two fantastic actors that we all adore, Ranbir and Alia. So yes, we are filming right now. We are having a great time filming it, and we'll see you next year."

Earlier, in an interview with ET, Alia Bhatt, who plays a key role in the film, said, "It's a very special film. We've been shooting it throughout the year, and it never feels like enough. You always want one more day, one more moment, one more scene where you're just jamming the energy."

About Love & War Delay

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Love & War will "miss its Eid 2026 deadline" to avoid a box-office clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

According to the report, the film is "much behind its shooting schedule." The source told the portal, "It's a blessing in disguise, as it made no sense for two Pan-Indian films to clash on the same date. Love & War is running much behind its shooting schedule and will now release in the second half of 2026. Around 75 days of shoot still remain, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to allot bulk dates till summer 2026 to wrap up the film."

However, the makers have not officially announced a new release date or confirmed the delay.



