Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Twin In Air Force Uniforms On The Sets Of <i>Love & War</i>. See Viral Photos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is steadily shaping into one of the most talked-about films of the coming year, and the excitement has only grown with the latest behind-the-scenes glimpse that has taken the internet by storm.

A striking photograph of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in full Air Force attire has surfaced online, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Viral Photos From Love And War Set

The image, originally shared by industry handle The Climax India, features the two leading men standing beside a fighter jet, dressed in impeccably detailed Air Force uniforms.

The post was captioned, "Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal fly alongside the MiG-21 one last time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's #LoveAndWar, capturing a historic moment as the iconic jet makes its final takeoff!"

With matching moustaches, aviator sunglasses, and sharp stances, Ranbir and Vicky appear to be embodying the precision, poise, and pride associated with Air Force officers.

Fans were quick to point out how uncannily similar the two looked, even more so after another solo picture of Ranbir as a pilot surfaced online.

All About Love And War

Love and War marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together. The film is said to centre on a complex love triangle between two officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky, and Alia Bhatt, who finds herself entangled in an emotional struggle between duty and desire.

Set against the backdrop of war, this movie has fans eagerly awaiting its 2026 release.

