Who Is Harsh Mehta, The Mystery Man Malaika Arora Is Rumoured To Be Dating

For most people, stepping out for a concert or catching a flight is a routine thing. But when you are Malaika Arora, even a casual evening can turn into a full-blown internet discussion. The actor has been making headlines not for a film or a fashion moment this time, but for the person she has been spotted with over the past few days. And naturally, social media wants to know who he is.

The buzz started on October 29, when Malaika attended Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai. She seemed to be in great spirits and was seen enjoying the night with a man. The two were spotted chatting through the show and later leaving the venue one after the other, which immediately kicked off dating rumours online.

Things only got louder after their second appearance. On Wednesday afternoon, November 26, Malaika Arora and the same man were seen at the Mumbai airport. They avoided walking together, but paparazzi cameras still caught the pattern - Malaika stepping out first and the man following behind. He kept his face partly hidden behind a mask, which ended up making people even more curious.

The moment they reached the parking area, the situation got more interesting. Malaika Arora entered her car first. A few seconds later, the man got into the same car, reported DNA India.

So, who is this man everyone is talking about? At the moment, there is no confirmed answer. Different reports have come out with different claims. According to a DNA India report, the man is a 33-year-old diamond merchant named Harsh Mehta. Meanwhile, a TOI report says fans online believe he is not a businessman but Malaika's manager. With no official statement, the curiosity continues.

As of now, neither Malaika Arora nor the mystery man has responded to the ongoing dating rumours.

Before this, Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two started dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024. Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who got married in 1998, got divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.

