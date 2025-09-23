Exes Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Hug In A Rare Union At <i>Homebound</i> Screening

On Monday night, the makers of Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, hosted a starry screening in Mumbai. Homebound, which will release in theatres on September 26, has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars. What became a talking point from the evening was a rare union between the exes Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

What's Happening

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made separate entries. They were seen interacting with guests.

A viral video shows Arjun and Malaika hugging each other and exchanging pleasantries.

Then Malaika hugs director Neeraj Ghaywan.

The Arjun-Malaika moment went viral quickly.

Arjun And Malaika's Dating To Break Up

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018. The couple initially kept their relationship away from the spotlight but later often shared romantic photos from their getaways and posted birthday wishes for each other on Instagram.

However, they parted ways in 2024. During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun confirmed the speculation and said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

During an interview with The Times of India, Malaika reacted to Arjun's declaration, saying, "I am very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don't want to elaborate much."

During the interaction, Malaika admitted that 2024 had been a tough year for her as she had also lost her stepfather the same year. Arjun stood by her during tough times.

About Homebound

Homebound was announced as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The film delves into caste politics, with two friends from marginalised communities trying to beat the odds.