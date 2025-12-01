Malaika Arora Shows Fitness Exercises For A Stronger Core And Sculpted Glutes

Malaika Arora swears by fitness routines and yoga sessions that challenge her. A regular gym-goer, the actress often shares sneak peeks of her workout regimen on Instagram. They serve as an inspiration to her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle. Malaika recently dropped a video of her working out at a fitness studio. The clip showed her smashing through spot jogging, dumbbell goblet squats, dumbbell high knees and other dynamic exercises. Her energy was infectious, and the workout looked tough yet doable. If you have been looking for motivation to shake up your routine, Malaika's challenging moves are sure to inspire.

The text overlay on the video read, "If your goal is stronger core and sculpted glutes, these moves are a must!"

Malaika Arora's Fitness Routine Breakdown

1. Spot jogging

Spot jogging, or running in place, is a convenient aerobic exercise that mimics the motion of running without moving forward. The movement effectively strengthens the heart, improves blood circulation, and reduces the risk of heart disease. It is also an efficient calorie-burning activity.

2. Dumbbell goblet squats

Dumbbell goblet squats are a highly effective lower-body exercise that targets multiple muscle groups. They are excellent for developing the quadriceps, glutes, and inner thighs. The front-loaded position naturally encourages a straighter back and better squat mechanics.

3. Dumbbell high knees

Dumbbell high knees are a high-intensity variation of the traditional high-knee exercise that adds resistance to target more muscles and increase the cardiovascular challenge. This exercise works your core, lower body and upper body muscles if you incorporate arm movement or hold the weights appropriately.

Sweat it out and level up your fitness game with Malaika Arora's invigorating workout routine.

