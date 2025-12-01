"Fatty Liver Affects 1 In 3 Adults," Doctor Reveals 9 Facts About This Crucial Organ

The liver is a vital organ in the human body which plays a crucial role in several essential bodily functions. It is the largest internal organ that helps detoxify harmful substances, metabolise nutrients, produce important proteins, and regulate blood sugar levels. Its ability to regenerate makes it unique among organs; however, it is highly vulnerable to toxins, chronic stress and damage that can lead to serious issues. Without a functioning liver, a person cannot survive. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to keep the liver in good shape. Popular liver specialist, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently took to Instagram to share some facts about the liver along with a few tips to keep it healthy.

9 facts about the liver you must know

"Here are 9 things I refuse to gatekeep as a liver specialist," Dr. Sethi wrote in the post.

1. Your liver regenerates

The liver has a remarkable ability to repair itself. It can regenerate damaged cells and restore its function after injury. However, if it experiences chronic damage (such as from alcohol abuse or fatty liver disease), it can develop scarring (cirrhosis), which is irreversible and can lead to liver failure.

2. Coffee is medicine

"Coffee isn't just a pick-me-up beverage. It's Liver Medicine. Drinking 3 or more cups daily is linked to a 40% lower risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer," Dr. Sethi mentioned. He also shared some additional tips for safe consumption and added, "Skip the sugar and cream. Be careful, as individual sensitivity to caffeine varies and may cause insomnia, palpitations, or anxiety."

3. Fatty liver affects 1 in 3 adults, even non-drinkers

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a growing concern, affecting a significant portion of the adult population. "Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is skyrocketing and often silent until serious damage," he said. Therefore, it is important to get regular health check-ups and maintain liver health with diet and lifestyle changes.

4. The liver processes everything you swallow, including your medication

The liver plays a key role in metabolising medications and other substances consumed. "Over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen in high doses can cause deadly liver damage. Always confirm the correct dosage with your doctor," Dr. Sethi advised.

5. Sleep quality directly affects liver repair

"Poor sleep disrupts liver metabolism and toxin clearance," the expert said. He also mentioned that getting 7-9 hours of sleep consistently is essential for optimal liver health.

6. Your liver has its own clock

The liver operates on a circadian rhythm, meaning its functions can be affected by the time of day. Eating late at night can place additional stress on the liver and interfere with its natural detoxification processes, which can lead to an increased accumulation of fat.

7. Hidden liver killers

According to Dr. Sethi, many everyday products, including cleaning supplies, pesticides, and even some cosmetics, contain toxins that the liver must process. To reduce exposure, consider using natural alternatives when possible.

8. Supplements aren't always safe for your liver

While many supplements are marketed as health boosters, some can be harmful, especially in high doses. Certain herbal remedies and excessive vitamin intake can lead to liver inflammation or damage. It's essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplements.

9. Hydration supports the liver

Adequate hydration is crucial for liver function, as it helps the liver efficiently eliminate toxins. Aim to drink 2-3 litres of water daily to support your liver's detoxification processes.

Acknowledging these facts can help you make informed choices that help maintain the health and function of your liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.