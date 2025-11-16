7 Worst Tea Habits That Are Harming Your Gut And Liver

Drinking tea is not just a habit but a ritual in India. From black to masala, people enjoy a wide variety of teas, typically for breakfast and in the evening. Drinking tea, if consumed correctly, can offer multiple health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and many other beneficial plant compounds. Different types of tea can support heart health, boost the immune system, and even aid in digestion. However, there are notable mistakes people often make when consuming tea that can negatively impact their health. Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 7 worst tea habits that can sabotage your health, especially your gut and liver.

Here are 7 worst tea habits that are wrecking your gut and liver

"Tea can heal or harm, it depends on how you drink it," he said in the post.

1. Tea on an empty stomach

This can irritate the stomach lining, potentially leading to issues such as reflux, nausea, and general discomfort. It's generally better to consume tea after eating.

2. Sugar and sweetened teas

"Iced teas or milk teas can pack 30-40g of sugar, leading to fatty liver and diabetes risk," Dr. Sethi mentioned. Opting for unsweetened varieties or limiting sugar can mitigate these risks.

3. Detox or slimming teas

Frequently marketed as quick fixes for weight loss, these often contain laxatives that can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and even gut damage if used long-term.

4. Overdoing green tea extracts

While brewed green tea is generally safe, high doses of green tea extracts, usually found in supplements, have been linked to rare cases of liver toxicity.

5. Super hot tea

Consuming tea at temperatures over 65 degrees Celsius regularly has been associated with an increased risk of esophageal cancer in some studies. Letting the tea cool down a bit before drinking can make it safer.

6. Late-night chia or green tea

The caffeine in these teas can linger for hours and potentially disrupt sleep, which is crucial for liver repair and overall well-being.

7. Boba/bubble tea

"Sugar plus starchy pearls contain hidden calories which can cause insulin resistance and fatty liver," Dr Sethi said.

Avoiding these common mistakes can help you enjoy the benefits of tea while minimising potential health risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.