Air India Pilot Detained In Vancouver Over Alcohol Smell, Flight Delayed

An Air India pilot was detained at the Vancouver airport in Canada after he reportedly smelled of alcohol shortly before boarding a flight he was scheduled to operate last week, delaying the take-off. The pilot was assigned to operate a Delhi-bound flight.

The incident took place on December 23, just ahead of Christmas.

According to reports, a staff member at the Vancouver airport's duty-free store had alerted the Canadian authorities after he either saw the pilot drinking alcohol or noticed the smell while he was purchasing it. The authorities subjected the pilot to a breath analyser test - which he failed, and he was subsequently detained, the reports added.

Air India, however, in its statement, said that the pilot was detained after the Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding his "fitness for duty".

"Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay," the airline said.

It added, "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of the enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India's highest priority at all times."

In a separate incident, the aviation body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to an Air India cockpit crew for operating multiple flights between Delhi and Tokyo despite being aware of serious compliance lapses. The regulator has sought an explanation from the pilots within two weeks.