36 km In 8 Minutes, No Runway, No Fuel: India To Get First Air Taxi Soon

India's first AI-powered air taxi was showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. A concept, which once seemed straight out of science fiction, is now on the cusp of becoming a reality as India prepares to introduce its first indigenously developed air taxi service.

Developed by The E Plane Company in collaboration with IIT Madras, the electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (e-VTOL) aircraft is designed to cut travel time in congested cities.

Unlike conventional aircraft, the e-VTOL does not require a runway for takeoff or landing. It can vertically take off and land, making it suitable for dense urban environments.

36 km in 8 minutes

The company claims that a 36-km journey, such as from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to UB City, takes up to two hours by road and costs around Rs 1,000 via Ola or Uber. But the same distance could be covered in just eight minutes by an air taxi at an estimated fare of around Rs 1,700.

Another key feature is multi-stop capability on a single charge. Instead of needing to plug in and recharge after each landing, the aircraft can land at multiple locations using the same battery charge.

Quieter flights

Unlike conventional helicopters and airplanes that produce loud noise, this VTOL aircraft will generate sound below 120 decibels, so you may not even notice it flying. Even when landing at designated urban landing pads, the aircraft can operate efficiently without traditional runways.

"Compared to helicopters, which are fuel-based, expensive to operate and maintain, the e-VTOL runs on battery power," said the company's founder, Vikkalp Mittal.

Made in India

Mittal said that the airframe, propellers and body of the aircraft are completely manufactured in India at IIT Madras' facility.

Critical components such as chips and motors were designed in India but manufactured abroad.

Certified in India but global rivals face delays

Mittal said that several European and American companies were attempting to develop similar concepts, and many have struggled with certification in their own countries.

"Some European and American companies are trying to build similar aircraft, but they have not been able to certify them in their own countries. We have completed our process with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and have received Design Organisation Approval (DOA)," he added.

Mittal further mentioned that DGCA has already granted the company DOA, and once the final production model is ready, testing will begin in coordination with the regulator.

When and where will it be launched?

The company plans to first introduce air ambulance services in 2027, likely around September or October, before rolling out commercial air taxi operations. The initial rollout of air ambulance services is planned in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Currently, the prototype has seating for three people, including the pilot. The company says it can build aircraft with up to 19 seats in the future.