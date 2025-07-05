Watch: Abu Dhabi Tests First Driverless Air Taxi, Launch Set For 2026

Archer Aviation, a US-based electric air taxi maker, has completed the first test flight of its driverless air taxi in Abu Dhabi, paving the way for commercial services in the UAE by early 2026. The trial was held at Al Bateen Executive Airport as part of plans to introduce urban air mobility to the region.

A clip of the test, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by RT, showed the Midnight eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft in flight over the Abu Dhabi skyline. The caption read, “UAE flies 1st driverless air taxi for commercial launch ‘early 2026' and export worldwide. Will you use it?”

Watch the clip here:

UAE flies 1st driverless air taxi for commercial launch 'early 2026' & export worldwide



Will you use? pic.twitter.com/4cj94X0NEU — RT (@RT_com) July 5, 2025

According to a Gulf News report, the trial flight kicks off a testing programme tailored to the UAE's harsh summer conditions, including high temperatures, humidity and dust. Archer's Midnight aircraft, fully electric and emission-free, is designed to handle short-haul urban journeys, such as airport-to-downtown commutes. With vertical take-off and landing capability, the air taxi will reportedly slash travel times, reduce road congestion and offer a quieter and sustainable transportation alternative.

The same report noted that Abu Dhabi will serve as Archer's first international launch market.

A Khaleej Times report stated that the new technology isn't just for the ultra-wealthy. The report suggested that, contrary to popular belief, air taxis in Abu Dhabi are not being positioned as a luxury-only service, with pricing expected to be affordable for the general public.

Abu Dhabi's breakthrough follows a similar success just days earlier in Dubai, where Joby Aviation — another air mobility player — also carried out a test flight on June 30, according to Khaleej Times. The commercial rollout for both services is now pegged for early 2026, with the UAE aiming to become a global hub for flying taxi technology.

Another report in the Khaleej Times highlighted the broader potential of eVTOLs beyond urban transport. In the future, these flying taxis could be deployed for search and rescue missions, especially in challenging terrains or during night operations. Locations in the UAE like Wadi Naqab and Jebel Jais, popular with hikers and prone to emergency callouts, could benefit from eVTOLs. These flying taxis can land in tight or remote areas where traditional helicopters may struggle, stated the report.