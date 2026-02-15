Union Minister Says Ahmedabad Air Crash Probe Still Underway, Refutes Foreign Media Report

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has refuted a foreign media report about the probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last year, stating that the investigation is still going on.

An Italian daily had claimed that agencies probing the crash blamed the pilots in their report.

"I just want to inform you all that our investigation agencies are probing the matter. Should we have faith in our own agencies or outsiders? Our agencies are working on it," Mohol said here on Saturday.

"Once the final report is finalised, then only it will be justifiable to comment on it," he added.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 persons, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

On Thursday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the probe was still in progress and no final conclusions have been reached.

It said media reports suggesting that the investigation into the accident has been finalised are "incorrect and speculative".

