This Anti-Inflammatory, Gut-Healthy Black Tea Should Be Your Afternoon Beverage: Doctor Recommends

In India, drinking afternoon tea is like a ritual that most people follow. While matcha and green tea have gained popularity in recent years, traditional black tea remains a common choice for an afternoon tea break. Black tea is not just rich in flavours but can offer many amazing health benefits. It is high in polyphenols, which help protect cells from damage and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Regular consumption of black tea has also been linked to improved heart health, potentially lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Additionally, the caffeine content in black tea can enhance focus and concentration, making it a great option for a midday boost.

Black tea is also known to improve digestion by promoting healthy gut bacteria and reducing bloating. However, adding milk and other additives to your regular tea can affect its nutritional value. Therefore, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist, trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 5 simple steps to make your tea healthier and boost its anti-inflammatory properties.

“If you love tea and want to make it healthier, follow these 5 simple steps. Learn how small changes in ingredients can make a healthier version of your tea,” he mentioned in the caption of the video.

Anti-inflammatory, gut-healthy black tea

“I am a gastroenterologist and here's how I turn my afternoon black tea into an anti-inflammatory gut-healthy drink in 5 simple steps,” Dr. Sethi said.

1. Start by boiling water with black tea leaves. Black tea is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants.

2. While it's brewing, add a small slice of ginger. It increases gut mobility and aids in digestion.

3. Crush a few cardamom pods and drop them in. They help reduce bloating and add a naturally sweet aroma without sugar.

4. Add a small piece of clove. It contains eugenol, a compound that supports liver function.

5. Once it's done brewing, strain the tea and let it cool slightly. Later, you can add a dash of honey for optional sweetness.

Some other tips to maximise benefits:

1. Brew properly: Steep black tea leaves in boiling water for about 3-5 minutes to optimise flavour and health benefits. Avoid oversteeping, as it can increase bitterness.

2. Limit additives: For maximum benefits, try to minimise the use of sugar and milk while preparing tea. If you must add milk, consider using plant-based alternatives, which can still pair well with the rich taste of black tea.

3. Frequency: While black tea can offer many health benefits, consume it in moderation. Aim for not more than 2-3 cups a day to harness its health benefits without overdoing the caffeine.

4. Listen to your body: Pay attention to how your body reacts to caffeine. If you experience jitters or trouble sleeping, consider switching to decaffeinated varieties or herbal teas in the evening.

Inflammation is a common concern these days. When left uncontrolled, it can increase the risk of several serious health conditions. Adding anti-inflammatory foods and drinks like black tea can help manage it effectively. If you have prolonged inflammation in the body, seek medical help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.