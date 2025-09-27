Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammation Drink Recipe As Part Of 21-Day Health Challenge

Neha Dhupia's culinary adventures have built a fan base of their own - and honestly, we love it. The actress often shares her food escapades on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into her healthy lifestyle. In her latest post, Neha revealed that she has taken up the 21-Day Challenge to fight inflammation. Dietician Richa Gangani recommended a daily haldi-ginger-nigella seed concoction for 21 days to help reduce internal swelling. The caption on her post read: "21 days. One commitment. A healthier YOU. Neha Dhupia and Richa Gangani invite you to be part of the 21-Day Challenge, because your well-being deserves the effort."

Check out Neha Dhupia's Instagram post below:

Here's the full recipe:

Ingredients

Raw haldi

1 cube of raw ginger

5-7 black peppercorns

1 tsp nigella seeds (kalonji)

Instructions

Blend raw haldi, raw ginger, black peppercorns, nigella seeds, and some water.

Pour into ice cube trays and freeze for future use.

Each morning, take one cube, mix it with hot water, add 1 teaspoon of MCT oil, and drink. (If you don't have MCT oil, you can use coconut oil, ghee, or olive oil.)

Neha often keeps her fans updated on her fitness journey. Not long ago, she shared a glimpse of her gluten-free adventure through a delectable pancake that seemed to be made with bananas. What truly stood out was the topping-a mix of fresh berries and lavender jam.

Her table setting also featured a glass of refreshing lemonade, an open jar of jam, and a yellow bottle with seed-based ingredients, hinting at the start of her gluten-free journey. She captioned the post, "Day 1 of 1... on the journey." She even added a poll with options like "Yes," "No," "Thinking about it," and "Can't because of limited food options." Read the full story here.

We must say, Neha Dhupia's fitness journey has us quite intrigued.