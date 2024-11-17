Neha Dhupia Starts A Gluten-Free Diet, Here's What She Had On 'Day 1'

Neha Dhupia has inspired us with her fitness. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia, celebrated for her charm, talent, and love of food, has embarked on a new fitness journey that's sure to inspire her fans. The actress, who has amazed everyone with her remarkable physical transformation, has now chosen to eliminate gluten from her diet. Staying true to her foodie spirit, she's doing it in the most delicious way! Sharing her journey on Instagram Stories, Neha offered a glimpse of her gluten-free adventure - a delectable pancake that appeared to be made with bananas. What made it truly special was the delightful topping: a mix of fresh berries and lavender jam, promising a burst of flavour in every bite.

The photo also showcased a cosy setup, complete with a glass of what looked like refreshing lemonade, an open jar of jam, and a curious yellow bottle labelled with seed-based ingredients. Captioning the snap, Neha wrote, "Day 1 of 1 ... on the journey," hinting at the start of her gluten-free experiment. To engage her fans further, she included a poll, asking, "Have you thrown gluten out of your diet yet?" The options ranged from "Yes" and "No" to "Thinking about it..." and "Can't because of limited food options." Take a look:

Earlier, the actress delighted her Instagram followers with glimpses of her Mexican getaway, highlighting her love for berries. Neha started her mornings on a healthy note, enjoying a bowl of juicy strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries. The caption alongside one post read, "Berry Good Morning From (Mexico's flag)."Her culinary adventures didn't stop there. In another Instagram entry, she shared a tempting chocolate doughnut that left everyone craving. "It's been a sweet trip," she wrote atop the image. Read more here.

Whether at home or halfway across the globe, Neha proves that embracing wellness doesn't mean compromising on taste.