Centre's Bills For Removal Of PM, Chief Ministers Arrested On Serious Charges

A bill to ensure the removal of elected representatives -- be it Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers or a minister of a Union Territory arrested or detained on serious criminal charges -- will be tabled in parliament on Wednesday.

This and two other bills -- the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 -- could be moved to a committee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move the motion in the Lok Sabha.