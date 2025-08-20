Man Who Attacked Delhi Chief Minister A Dog Lover, Was Upset, Claims Mother

The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been identified as Rajesh Sakriya, originally from Rajkot in Gujarat. Delhi Police reached out to his family, and his mother, Bhanu, has told the media that Rajesh is a dog lover and was upset over the Supreme Court's recent ruling to round up stray dogs in Delhi NCR and shift them to shelters. Some accounts also claim 41-year-old Sakaria went to the public meeting to seek the Chief Minister's help after his relative was arrested. An official response from Delhi Police is awaited.

"My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court's order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don't know anything else," Sakriya's mother Bhanu told the media.

According to eyewitness accounts, Sakriya approached the Chief Minister with some documents. During the conversation, he started yelling and then attacked her. Some eyewitnesses claimed that he appeared drunk, but this has not been confirmed yet. The Chief Minister's security caught the man as soon as he attacked the Chief Minister and he is now being questioned as Delhi Police investigate what prompted the attack.

Chief Minister Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her residence this morning when she was at a 'Jansunwai' meeting to hear residents' problems.

The BJP has said it suspects a political conspiracy behind the attack. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said rivals cannot tolerate the Chief Minister's work on the ground and an investigation is on to find out who is behind the attacker.

Former Chief Minister and opposition Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader Atishi has condemned the attack and said there is no place for violence in a democracy. "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe," said Ms Atishi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, an inquiry will be conducted to find what led to this big security breach. Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh will monitor this probe.