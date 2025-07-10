Neha Dhupia Shuts Down Age-Shaming With Grace, Credits Yoga for Her Glow in Her 40s

Actor and producer Neha Dhupia recently addressed an audience of dermatologists at a recent event, where an unexpected question came her way. She was questioned by a doctor about her "secrets" for looking young in her 40s and if she possibly underwent any surgery to look younger.

Neha Dhupia, who is a mother of two, laughed and then addressed the question. She shared that her inner and outer glow is largely a result of regular yoga practice, which helps her feel grounded and balanced. Her response received a round of applause from the audience.

"I've been practicing yoga for years, and it has genuinely helped me stay balanced, calm, and healthy from the inside, which reflects on the outside too. But I want to say this clearly — it's okay to follow any pattern you wish to look and feel a certain way at any age, but passing judgments on how someone looks, especially a woman, is not okay. This is so back handed and so normalised to ask women of what their “supposed” secret to beauty or looking younger is."

Neha also emphasized the need to stop putting women under a microscope for their appearance.

"I don't think such comments should be welcomed. We need to stop putting women under a microscope for their appearance, whether they are in their 20s or 40s. I am grateful that yoga has helped me feel the way I do today, but let's remember that true beauty lies in embracing yourself and allowing others to do the same without fear of judgment."

This isn't the first time Neha Dhupia has spoken about body image and societal expectations. In several previous interviews, including on her own podcase No Filter Neha, she has often highlighted the pressures women face around motherhood, ageing, and physical appearance - calling out the unrealistic standards placed on women in the public eye.

Whether it was embracing her postpartum journey publicly or speaking against trolling and body-shaming, Neha has consistently used her platform to advocate for self-acceptance.